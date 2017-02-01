Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 5:32PM
941

The Boston Bruins aim for their first four-game win streak of the season Wednesday night when they visit the nation’s capital to play the Washington Capitals at the Verizon Center.

The Capitals have owned the B’s of late. Washington has won seven straight games against Boston, including six of the last seven meetings on its home ice.

The Bruins will need their offense to maintain its recent scoring surge in order to beat a high-powered Capitals squad. Boston has scored four goals in each of its last three games, a welcome sign for a team that’s ranked in the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored per game all season.

First-line winger Brad Marchand has led the surge. He tallied an NHL-leading 20 points in January, and was named the league’s No. 2 star of the month as a result.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Capitals.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-21-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (33-11-6)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Justin Williams
Brett Connolly–Lars Eller–Andre Burakovsky
Daniel Winnik–Jay Beagle–Tom Wilson

Karl Alzner–John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov–Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik–Nate Schmidt

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 25, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN