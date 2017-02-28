Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins finally are home.

For the first time since Feb. 12, the B’s will play at TD Garden on Tuesday night when they host the lowly Arizona Coyotes. And they’ll look to carry the momentum from a successful road trip back home.

The B’s went 3-1 on their western road trip off their bye week, and they now have won six of their seven games since Bruce Cassidy took over as the interim head coach. And, considering the Coyotes are 22-32-7, Boston has a great chance to add another win Tuesday night.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-24-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano

Riley Nash–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ARIZONA COYOTES (22-32-7)

Max Domi–Peter Holland–Radim Vrbata

Brendan Perlini–Christian Dvorak–Shane Doan

Tobias Rieder–Jordan Martinook–Jamie McGinn

Lawson Crouse–Alex Burmistrov–Josh Jooris

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Connor Murphy

Alex Goligoski–Anthony DeAngelo

Jakob Chychrun–Luke Schenn

Mike Smith

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images