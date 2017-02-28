Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lineups

by on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 5:35PM
2,433

The Boston Bruins finally are home.

For the first time since Feb. 12, the B’s will play at TD Garden on Tuesday night when they host the lowly Arizona Coyotes. And they’ll look to carry the momentum from a successful road trip back home.

The B’s went 3-1 on their western road trip off their bye week, and they now have won six of their seven games since Bruce Cassidy took over as the interim head coach. And, considering the Coyotes are 22-32-7, Boston has a great chance to add another win Tuesday night.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-24-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Riley Nash–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ARIZONA COYOTES (22-32-7)
Max Domi–Peter Holland–Radim Vrbata
Brendan Perlini–Christian Dvorak–Shane Doan
Tobias Rieder–Jordan Martinook–Jamie McGinn
Lawson Crouse–Alex Burmistrov–Josh Jooris

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Connor Murphy
Alex Goligoski–Anthony DeAngelo
Jakob Chychrun–Luke Schenn

Mike Smith

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN