Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lineups

The Boston Bruins finally are home.
For the first time since Feb. 12, the B’s will play at TD Garden on Tuesday night when they host the lowly Arizona Coyotes. And they’ll look to carry the momentum from a successful road trip back home.
The B’s went 3-1 on their western road trip off their bye week, and they now have won six of their seven games since Bruce Cassidy took over as the interim head coach. And, considering the Coyotes are 22-32-7, Boston has a great chance to add another win Tuesday night.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-24-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Riley Nash–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
ARIZONA COYOTES (22-32-7)
Max Domi–Peter Holland–Radim Vrbata
Brendan Perlini–Christian Dvorak–Shane Doan
Tobias Rieder–Jordan Martinook–Jamie McGinn
Lawson Crouse–Alex Burmistrov–Josh Jooris
Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Connor Murphy
Alex Goligoski–Anthony DeAngelo
Jakob Chychrun–Luke Schenn
Mike Smith
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
