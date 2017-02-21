Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shows Off New Boat Named ‘VII Rings’

Share this:

The New England Patriots capped off their 2016 season with a miraculous victory in Super Bowl LI.

To celebrate the incredible win, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got himself a new boat, which he boastfully named “VII Rings.”

Here's the first official sighting of Bill Belichick's new boat VII Rings https://t.co/OIUQlIoh1N pic.twitter.com/pf0tdSZ3Ip — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2017

The Patriots’ miraculous comeback victory on Feb. 5 marked the fifth Super Bowl win for Belichick as New England’s head coach. He’d also won two Lombardi Trophies with the New York Giants (Super Bowl XXI, XXV) as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Belichick’s previous boat, “VI Rings,” was donated to Sail Newport, a non-profit educational organization. The boat had previously been named “V Rings,” but was in need of some updating following the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks.

We have a feeling Belichick is hoping to rename his new boat to “VIII Rings” at the conclusion of next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images