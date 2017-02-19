Cardinals Want To Keep Free Agent Chandler Jones One Way Or Another

Share this:

It sounds like Chandler Jones shouldn’t plan on changing his address this offseason.

The 26-year-old outside linebacker is a free agent, but based on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim’s appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Cardinals plans on keeping Jones, one way or another.

“We’ve had a lot of great dialogue,” Keim said per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “We certainly will place the franchise tag on him if we can’t get a deal done.”

Jones and the Cardinals have until March 1 to get a long-term deal done or the Cardinals will have to franchise the versatile linebacker.

“When you find guys who are core players that you want to move forward with, you got to try to be active and aggressive and try to see if you can resign them,” Keim said per Weinfuss.

The Cardinals acquired Jones from the New England Patriots on March 15, 2016, for guard Jonathan Cooper. Jones tallied 11 sacks and 38 tackles for Arizona during the 2016 season, per Pro Football Reference.

