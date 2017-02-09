Charles Oakley Arrested After Shoving Security In Wild Scene At Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are such a mess that former players now are getting in fights in the Madison Square Garden stands.
What a world.
Almost midway through the first quarter of New York’s game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, a fight broke out in the MSG stands. Upon further review, former Knicks forward Charles Oakley was at the center of the wild scene.
And now Oakley is heading to jail, according to the Knicks.
ESPN Knicks reporter Ian Begley provided some further details on the incident.
Wow.
