Charles Oakley Arrested After Shoving Security In Wild Scene At Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are such a mess that former players now are getting in fights in the Madison Square Garden stands.

What a world.

Almost midway through the first quarter of New York’s game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, a fight broke out in the MSG stands. Upon further review, former Knicks forward Charles Oakley was at the center of the wild scene.

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

Another look at Charles Oakley shoving MSG security pic.twitter.com/RvMXhwDghy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

And now Oakley is heading to jail, according to the Knicks.

ESPN Knicks reporter Ian Begley provided some further details on the incident.

Phil Jackson trying to calm down Charles Oakley in the tunnel, surrounded by security. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley referenced owner James Dolan as Phil Jackson was trying to calm him down. "Dolan did this," he said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Wow.