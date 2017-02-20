Chase Elliott Among Drivers Poised To Capture First NASCAR Cup Victories

Share this:

With the 2017 NASCAR season finally here, hopes are high for every team and driver. But for some drivers, hope quickly gives way to desperation.

There are 12 drivers without a Cup race win to their names who are scheduled to race full time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season. Victory doesn’t play favorites, though, as there are rookies and veterans alike who are looking to get the monkeys off their backs.

And while each driver hopes to enter victory lane for the first time, for some it feels inevitable. Here are our picks for the NASCAR drivers who are most likely to capture their first Cup race victories.

Chase Elliott

Elliott is the reigning rookie of the year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and with good reason. On the strength of 17 top-10 finishes and ten top-five finishes, he qualified for the Chase and finished 10th in points in his first full season in NASCAR’s premier series.

The Hendrick Motorsports racer won his second consecutive Daytona 500 pole Sunday, narrowly edging Dale Earnhardt Jr. What better place to pick up your first win?

Daniel Suarez

Carl Edwards’ retirement from NASCAR opened a door on the Cup level for Joe Gibbs Racing, a door Suarez was more than happy to step through. The Mexican racer is the defending XFINITY Series champion, in a season that saw him finish in the top-10 in 27 of 33 races. He has a ton of talent, and has as good of a chance as anyone to take home Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Austin Dillon

Dillon has eight career wins in the XFINITY Series and seven career wins in the Camping World Truck Series, but no victories on NASCAR’s Cup level. Last season was his best yet, though, as he recorded 13 top-10 finishes.

Erik Jones

Part of a newly formed second team at Furniture Row Racing, Jones’ cars have shown a ton of speed on the track, making him one of the most-hyped rookies heading into the season. He has six career XFINITY series wins, and recorded a whopping 15 top-five finishes in 2016.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver won a rookie of the year award on the Cup level in 2013, and has eight career wins in the XFINITY series. But Stenhouse has yet to win a Cup race, though his career-best four top-5 finishes last season suggest he’s primed for a breakout.

