Here’s 10 Major Storylines To Look For As NASCAR’s New Season Arrives

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finally is here. And if you’re anything like us here at NESN Fuel, you’ve been counting down the days.

A lot has changed since NASCAR went into the garage for the long winter. There are new rules, new sponsors and new faces in NASCAR’s premier series. It’s going to be a long season, but there’s plenty to get excited about with the 59th Daytona 500 less than a week away.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of the top 10 storylines to look out for this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returns

After missing the final 18 races of the 2016 season due to concussion issues, Dale Jr. is ready to return, and appears healthier in more ways than one. NASCAR’s most popular driver will step back into the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet on Sunday at the Daytona 500 and, as usual, will have all eyes on him for the duration of the season.

New Racing Format

Races in all three of NASCAR’s national series will look much different this year, with a new stage-based format allowing drivers to earn points in a variety of ways. The rules are pretty complicated, so click here to view our breakdown of the new format. The new system certainly heightens the drama throughout races, which could help the sport’s recently lackluster TV ratings, and we think it will lead to more aggressive driving.

Jimmie Johnson’s quest for No. 8

NASCAR and its rules, teams, drivers and sponsors have undergone plenty of changes throughout the years, but one thing remains constant: Jimmie Johnson winning championships. Johnson already has the sport’s record of five-consecutive Cup championships, and if he wins his eighth title this season, he’ll have more than any driver in history. Johnson currently is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty with seven Cup championships.

New premier series sponsor

Previously known as the Sprint Cup Series, NASCAR’s premier series now is sponsored by Monster Energy, thanks to a new multi-year deal. Monster Energy sponsors a variety of action sports, so it will be interesting to see if it brings a similarly youthful approach to a sport that’s desperate for younger viewers.

Danica’s new ride

It’s been a wild offseason for Patrick. The popular Stewart-Haas driver saw Nature’s Bakery withdraw as her primary sponsor; and it wasn’t until last week that Patrick revealed Aspen Dental will assume primary sponsorship duties after previously being a secondary sponsor.

What’s more important, though, is where Patrick’s car is on the track, versus what it looks like while on it. She’s still in search of her first Cup series victory, and some believe her window of relevance is closing.

Toyota’s exciting rookies

Carl Edwards’ surprising retirement from NASCAR opened the door for Mexican driver Daniel Suarez to join Joe Gibbs racing. Suarez will make his Cup series debut in 2017, and will drive the No. 19 JGR Toyota. He’s not the only rookie who will be driving Toyota this year, though, as the much-hyped Erik Jones will look to make a splash for Furniture Row Racing in the No. 77 5-hour Energy Toyota.

Will safety improve?

NASCAR is making radical changes to improve the safety of its sport. A new damage policy makes it virtually impossible for a car to return after crashing, while a new concussion protocol will make it difficult for drivers to continue racing when they shouldn’t be, something they’ve been known to do in the past. Of course, we won’t know how effective these changes are until the season is well-underway.

Young drivers looking to breakout

Suarez and Jones aren’t the only young guns looking to leave their marks this season, as some young racers who already have competed for at least one season are still looking for their first victories. Chase Elliot, who won his second-consecutive Daytona 500 pole Sunday afternoon, seems primed to breakout for Hendrick Motorsports.

And although their respective teams might not be as high-profile, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson all are looking to to enter the winner’s circle for the first time.

Toyota still on top?

Ford and Chevrolet might be the most well-represented in the Cup series, but Toyota simply was the most dominant and consistent manufacturer last season. even ending Chevrolet’s run of 13-consecutive Manufacturers’ Championships. With a new car and some great racers behind the wheel, we expect Toyota to continue its success this season.

SHR moves to Ford

After being with Chevrolet since it was founded in 2003, Steward-Haas racing will drive Ford Fusions in 2017. The move represents a major shake up to the balance of power in NASCAR, and could benefit other teams as much as it hurts others.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images