Check Out Awesome Title Belt WWE Is Sending Patriots For Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

Tweet







The winner and new world champions … the New England Patriots.

The Patriots laid the smackdown on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, winning their fifth title since the turn of the century. New England walked away with the Lombardi Trophy, quarterback Tom Brady scooped up his fourth Super Bowl MVP, and the Patriots ultimately will get to add a new piece of jewelry to their collection in another Super Bowl ring.

But those aren’t the only mementos the Patriots will get to celebrate their win. They’re also about to get this awesome, custom-made WWE title belt.

A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.

Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

The WWE has made it a tradition to send title belts to champions across sports, but this one might be extra special for Triple H, who’s a New England native, and it has to be especially rewarding for his wife, Stephanie McMahon, who’s made her Patriots fandom no secret over the years.