Church Ranks Patriots’ Super Bowl Comeback Behind Only Jesus’ Resurrection

by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 8:45PM
No matter how you look at it, the New England Patriots’ 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons was pretty impressive. In fact, it might be the greatest sports comeback of all time.

But there’s one comeback even the Pats couldn’t top, according to a Cape Cod church.

As the sign outside Cotuit Federated Church in Barnstable, Mass., recently pointed out, Jesus’ resurrection still is the greatest comeback ever. But Tom Brady and the Patriots aren’t too far behind.

“Life, even when it seems like it can’t happen, can,” pastor Angela Menke Ballou told The Boston Globe. “That was what inspired it. We kind of like to find ways to make the Gospel relevant to our time.”

That’s some pretty good company for New England to be in.

