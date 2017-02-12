Church Ranks Patriots’ Super Bowl Comeback Behind Only Jesus’ Resurrection

Share this:

Tweet







No matter how you look at it, the New England Patriots’ 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons was pretty impressive. In fact, it might be the greatest sports comeback of all time.

But there’s one comeback even the Pats couldn’t top, according to a Cape Cod church.

As the sign outside Cotuit Federated Church in Barnstable, Mass., recently pointed out, Jesus’ resurrection still is the greatest comeback ever. But Tom Brady and the Patriots aren’t too far behind.

This Cape Cod church ranked the greatest comebacks of all time. The #Patriots Super Bowl win came in second. https://t.co/lwKhJzkLjv pic.twitter.com/srE9WsBUgk — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 11, 2017

“Life, even when it seems like it can’t happen, can,” pastor Angela Menke Ballou told The Boston Globe. “That was what inspired it. We kind of like to find ways to make the Gospel relevant to our time.”

That’s some pretty good company for New England to be in.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images