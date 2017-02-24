Danica Patrick, J.R. Smith Share Crazy Celebrity Interactions, Dating Stories

Share this:

Tweet







Danica Patrick and J.R. Smith are pretty busy at the moment. Patrick is preparing for Sunday’s Daytona 500, while Smith is recovering from thumb surgery and might soon have a chance to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win another NBA title.

But in the meantime, you can watch them go “Face 2 Face” in a DraftKings lightning-round segment.

In the video, the two athletes interview one another, asking questions about crazy celebrity interactions, dating stories and more.

Hear their answers to those questions and more in the video, via DraftKings, below.