Does Terrell Owens Plan On Skipping Potential Hall Of Fame Enshrinement?

Share this:

Tweet







Terrell Owens doesn’t quite see eye-to-eye with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s voters.

Voters denied the former NFL wide receiver entry to the Hall of Fame for the second straight year, and he’s still pretty upset about it. Of course, there’s a good chance Owens eventually makes it to the Hall. But judging by his comments to WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday afternoon, it sounds like he’ll always be bitter.

“God has something better in store, bigger and better than the Hall of Fame,” Owens said, via Pro Football Talk. “If I get in great, if I don’t, OK. The first two years, OK, cool, it would have been an honor. But after this year, when they keep moving the sticks in order for me not to get in, I’ve lost respect for the process.”

Those are strong words, but Owens followed them with some more intriguing comments. Francesca pressed Owens on if he’d attend the Hall of Fame ceremony when finally made the cut.

“Harry Carson got upset and got to a point where he said, ‘I don’t care,’” Francesa said. “‘If they vote me in now I’m not going.’ When he got in he went. You’ll do the same thing.”

Here’s how Owens responded:

“I’m not Harry Carson. And I’m sure if you’ve done your research, everybody will tell you. And you just alluded to it earlier. I’m a different guy.”

So, does that mean Owens really wouldn’t attend his own Hall of Fame ceremony? Francesca asked Owens this question point-blank, and T.O. replied with another cryptic answer.

“I’m a committed guy. When I put my mind to something, I succeed. … I’m saying, if I get in, I get in. If I don’t, it’s not a big deal.”

While there’s no definitive statement here, it sure sounds like Owens is considering snubbing an invitation to Canton. That’d be a pretty bold move, but Owens is no stranger to stirring the pot.

Thumbnail photo David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images