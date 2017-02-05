Donald Trump Gushes About Patriots, Picks New England In Super Bowl LI

We know this will come as a shock, but President Donald Trump is going with the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
In a pregame interview with FOX News’ Bill O’Reilly, Trump discussed multiple topics that have been all over the news since he took over the White House before talking about the Super Bowl matchup. And he even gave a prediction.
Before that, though, Trump continued to gush about his relationships with the Patriots’ Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
That, folks, is what we call “bigly.”
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images
