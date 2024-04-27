Ja’Lynn Polk made sure to have a New England Patriots hat at the ready in case that was how his NFL draft dreams played out.

Polk, who was at a draft party in Houston when he received the call the Patriots selected him 37th overall, expressed his excitement about joining the organization.

“I’m blessed to have this hat on my head and represent the Patriots,” the Washington Huskies product said during a video conference Friday night. “This is one of these moments that you dream about. And for me to have the opportunity to live this dream is truly a blessing.”

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk, who said he models his game after Keenan Allen and Andre Johnson, is viewed as a versatile inside-outside receiver. He said he had a couple interviews with the Patriots during the pre-draft process.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was awesome,” Polk said. “I’m super excited to be a part of this organization.”

Polk said he has been introduced to Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne. And he’s looking forward to joining New England’s receiver room along with Demario Douglas, K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I can’t wait to go out there with (Bourne), JuJu and those other guys, pick at their game and see the success that they’ve been able to have so we can go out there and have success all together,” Polk said. “So I’m super excited and ready to go out there and ready to make plays with those guys.”

After addressing their need at receiver, the Patriots are scheduled to be back on the clock at No. 68 in the third round.