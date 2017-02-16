Elon Musk Tweeted Disapproval Of Trump’s Immigration Ban, Then Deleted It

Share this:

Although Elon Musk said his position on the Presidential Advisory Forum doesn’t mean he supports President Donald Trump’s policies, he’s been very careful of his word choice when publicly commenting on them. Well, that seemed to change Wednesday.

Musk tweeted a three-part statement expressing his opposition to Trump’s recently halted immigration ban, but promptly deleted them, according to USA TODAY. U.K.-based photographer Sam Cornwell tweeted a screenshot of the posts, and asked Musk why he deleted his comments.

Why did @elonmusk just delete his Tweets regarding the #Muslimban? They were sound: pic.twitter.com/K4MXqKCb5w — Sam Cornwell (@Samcornwell) February 15, 2017

To his credit, Musk was quick to clarify the situation.

@Samcornwell they were earlier drafts that I accidentally published. I said the same thing a week already. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017

Musk previously denounced the ban during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 3, and Tesla and SpaceX did so in an amicus brief along with roughly 100 other technology companies, according to USA TODAY. While he and his companies mainly focused on the business impact of the ban on those occasions, his deleted tweets offer his strongest opposition to the ban yet from a moral perspective.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/TED Conference