Falcons’ Julio Jones Hauls In Ridiculous Catch Late In Fourth Quarter

Sometimes, great offense beats great defense.

That was certainly the case late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, when Atlanta Falcons star wideout Julio Jones reeled in an absolutely ridiculous catch over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe.

Despite stellar defense on Rowe’s part, Jones managed to get “rise up,” secure the football and get both feet in bounds.

The catch put the Falcons in great position to seal the game, but a series of penalties and strong New England defense put the ball back in Tom Brady’s hands.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images