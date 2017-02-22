Fans Can Enjoy Daytona 500 Through Bubba Wallace’s Snapchat Spectacles

Share this:

If you’ve ever wondered what life is like through Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s eyes, you soon could find out.

The 23-year-old Roush Fenway Racing driver will race in Saturday’s Powershares 300 Daytona International Speedway, but he’ll be pretty busy on Sunday as well. Wallace plans to wear a pair of Snapchat Spectacles, glasses with front-facing cameras that sync with your phone and Snapchat, to the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Wallace talked about that and much more Wednesday when he joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava.

The full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver still is looking for his first victory; however, let’s hope he’s wearing the Snapchat Spectacles when he captures that elusive first win.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images