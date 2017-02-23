Ford Reveals Lightweight Version Of GT At Daytona International Speedway

Share this:

When it comes to the current batch of mid-engine supercars, few have established nearly as much of a reputation for racing success as the Ford GT. And Ford now is making a version of its 200 mph Ferrari-fighter that’s even more closely related to the GT racer.

Ford revealed Thursday at Daytona International Speedway it’s making a new lightweight version of the GT, dubbed the GT Competition Series, according to a press release.

The track-focused GT uses a variety of innovative techniques to reduce unsprung weight and lower the car’s center of gravity.

“The Ford GT has racing in its blood,” Raj Nair, Ford’s vice president of global product development. “The Competition Series was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and unique livery to match.”

Although Ford focused on making the Competition Series as light as possible, it will still have a full FIA-spec steel roll cage. Only non-essential items were removed from the interior, such as the air conditioning, stereo, storage bins and cup holders.

To learn more about the Ford GT Competition Series, check out the pictures below:

Carbon fiber trimmings

The limited edition GT comes with a carbon fiber stripe down the middle, carbon fiber mirrors, A-pillars and lower trim.

More standard equipment

Although any GT customer can opt for carbon fiber wheels and titanium lug nuts, they come standard on the GT Competition Series.

Perspex engine cover

On the standard GT, the engine hatch cover is made of glass, but on the Competition Series that’s replaced with the same material used for windows in race cars. Ford even went as far as replacing the prop rod for the hatch with a carbon fiber one. Additionally, the glass behind the driver that seperates the cabin from the engine bay is made from Gorilla glass that’s half as thick as the standard divider.

Lightweight exhaust

The Competition Series comes standard with a lightweight titanium exhaust system. It’s also interesting that Ford chose to keep the GT’s active aero, which presumably is heavier — albeit more-efficient — than a fixed rear wing.

“Race-y” interior

Inside the GT Competition Series you’ll find even more carbon fiber trimmings, as well as red accents, such as the shift paddles on the back steering wheel. Ford also used Alcantara on the steering wheel, dashboard, headliner and seats.

All photos via Ford