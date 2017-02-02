Frank Lampard Retires; Legacy As Premier League, Chelsea Soccer Legend Secure

Share this:

Now that Frank Lampard has kicked his last soccer ball in anger, it’s time to give him his due.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder announced his retirement Thursday, ending his glittering career after 21 yeas at age 38. Lampard used Instagram to tell the world he’s moving on from playing professional soccer.

Lampard honed his talent at West Ham but spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, where he played 649 games for between 2001 and 2014, won 11 major trophies and scored a club-record 211 goals. He’s the No. 4 goal scorer in Premier League history.

Lampard scored 211 goals in a 13-year spell with @ChelseaFC that saw him become the club's record scorer: https://t.co/zSIpiO845W #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/GTKqUSjQGt — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) February 2, 2017

100 – Frank Lampard is one of three players to record both 100+ goals & 100+ assists in PL history (also Ryan Giggs & Wayne Rooney). Elite. pic.twitter.com/Fq8sgP1fsy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2017

While these numbers confirm Lampard as one of the Premier League’s finest-ever players, he also was a key figure on England’s national team between his debut in 1999 and international retirement following the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014, Lampard had short spells with Manchester City and in Major League Soccer with New York City FC.

Lampard launched his career amid accusations of nepotism — his father Frank Sr. was an assistant coach at West Ham while his uncle Harry Redknapp was the club’s manager at the time — and forged his reputation through talent, determination and dedication. He’s widely hailed as one of the model professionals of the modern game.

That’s probably why he’s basking in congratulations following a remarkable career.

#Lampard retires from football today after an incredible career.

Good luck for the future Frank, from all the Rossoneri! pic.twitter.com/n4WLmGFeUk — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 2, 2017

Football is filled not only with rivalries, but also with indelible memories. Thanks, Frank Lampard, for your contributions to the game! pic.twitter.com/r64JyTgvPM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2017

Captain in back-to-back #UCL & #UEL final wins with Chelsea, Frank Lampard retires from football. 🏆 UEFA club appearances 132 💪

Goals 29 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bL7SPA8K0x — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 2, 2017

Lampard, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech and John Terry formed part of Chelsea’s “Old Guard,” a core group of players who helped the Blues win a host of trophies.

A Legend of this game retires but his story will stay for ever.A true a Gentleman @ChelseaFC all time goal scorer

Merci Mr #lampard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7VzseuiiwA — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 2, 2017

One of the best players ever to play the game! Congratulations to your incredible career! pic.twitter.com/RrDXThKzV1 — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) February 2, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images