James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Will Be Full Series On Apple Music

If you’re a fan of Carpool Karaoke, the popular segment from “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” then you’re about to feel spoiled.

Apple this week revealed a trailer on YouTube for its upcoming “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” an episodic version of Corden’s segment that will be available exclusively on Apple Music. If the trailer is any indication, the series isn’t going to be short on star power.

Other than in scale, the show doesn’t appear to veer far from the reoccurring segment on which it’s based.

“The new Carpool Karaoke series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over,” Apple said in the trailer’s description.

The celebrity lineup for the series is impressive, with Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal among those set to appear on the show.

We also spotted Jeff Gordon in the trailer, who certainly isn’t having trouble staying busy in retirement.