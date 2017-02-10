James White Gets His ‘Super Bowl MVP’ Truck After All, Thanks To Conan O’Brien

Share this:

Tweet







And now, a story about a professional athlete getting a brand-new vehicle for free.

New England Patriots running back James White played an integral role in the team’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, sealing a historic comeback by scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Many thought White — not quarterback Tom Brady — should have won the Super Bowl MVP. Then it was Brady who said he’d consider giving whatever car or truck the Super Bowl MVP wins to White.

We eventually learned there was no vehicle prize for this year’s Super Bowl MVP, but it looks like White will still get a truck … thanks to Conan O’Brien of all people.

People helping people. It’s powerful stuff.

H/t to SB Nation