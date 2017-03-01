Jets To Cut Cornerback Darrelle Revis After Disappointing 2016 NFL Season

Share this:

Darrelle Revis’ second stint with the New York Jets came to an end Tuesday night when the team announced it will be releasing the veteran cornerback.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement.

“His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Revis tweeted a response shortly after the team made the announcement.

The release comes almost two weeks after Revis turned himself into police for his alleged role in an altercation in Pittsburgh.

In addition to his off-field trouble, Revis’ play on the field was at its lowest in 2016. He tallied only one interception with five passes defended in 15 games for the Jets last season, and he was consistently burned by the league’s top wide receivers.

Still, the 10-year veteran remains one of the best cornerbacks in league history and could one day earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

