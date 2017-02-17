Jim Harbaugh Tweets Epic Insult At ‘Pete’ Finebaum Over SEC, Alternative Facts

If you don’t follow Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Twitter, you need to up your internet game.
Harbaugh is as unintentionally funny as they come on social media, especially when he’s drinking milk at a steakhouse. But his best work yet might have come Thursday when he trolled SEC media giant Paul Finebaum — or should we say, “Pete.”
We’re not sure what, if anything, led to this hilarious President Donald Trump-esque tweet Thursday, but there is a pretty lengthy list of grievances Harbaugh could have against “The Paul Finebaum Show” host.
As SB Nation pointed out, Finebaum has gone after Harbaugh and Michigan multiple times, including for his salary.
Biased media. Sad!
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP