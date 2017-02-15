Julian Edelman Tests Tom Brady Bromance, Fails Beard Quiz On NFL Network

Share this:

Find someone who knows you the way Julian Edelman knows Tom Brady.

On this Valentine’s Day, the New England Patriots wide receiver tested his budding “bromance” with TB12 during an appearance on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” and he passed with flying colors.

Edelman was asked 10 questions, including ones on Brady’s go-to ice cream and how many games the Patriots have lost when he has a touchdown reception from TB12.

He got eight right.

"The thing is when I go to his house he tries to feed me ice cream so HE can eat ice cream" ❤️@Edelman11 & TB12❤️ pic.twitter.com/VwGBzpJzHj — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 15, 2017

Edelman didn’t do as well when he was asked to identify famous beards, as he only correctly identified Rob Ninkovich. He even got his own beard wrong!

It just goes to show you how strong that Edelman/Brady bromance truly is.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images