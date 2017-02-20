Kings Play-By-Play Announcer Goes Off After DeMarcus Cousins Trade

Share this:

Tweet







The Sacramento Kings traded a top 15 player in the NBA in DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

In return, they got rookie shooting guard Buddy Hield, a couple of picks and two players that won’t be part of their long-term plan, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

By any stretch of the imagination, this was a poor trade. But Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear put a different spin on the trade in a Twitter outburst against the talented center.

Trading DMC was an absolute no brainer! There has been a dark cloud over this franchise for years! That cloud is now gone! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

The Kings were never going to win with Cousins. NEVER! This was a no brainer! I wish him well! I really do but it was time! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

The Sacramento Kings just became a team again! Its time to move into the future! It's time to start winning! This gives them the best chance — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

24,22,28,28,29,33 and 24 this season. That's the # of wins with Cousins! It was time to move into another direction! Period! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

And here's maybe the most important thing. Most of Cousin's teammates the past 7 years hated playing with him! That is a fact! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

Never would have if they had kept Cousins…that much I do know! https://t.co/62ToI2XPFF — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

While there is no question that Cousins has had his share of issues, it’s hard to imagine the Kings winning more games with the roster as it’s currently constructed minus the dominant big man.

We aren’t quite sure what Napear is talking about, but it’s probably going to be a long rebuild in Sacramento.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images