Kings Play-By-Play Announcer Goes Off After DeMarcus Cousins Trade

The Sacramento Kings traded a top 15 player in the NBA in DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
In return, they got rookie shooting guard Buddy Hield, a couple of picks and two players that won’t be part of their long-term plan, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.
By any stretch of the imagination, this was a poor trade. But Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear put a different spin on the trade in a Twitter outburst against the talented center.
While there is no question that Cousins has had his share of issues, it’s hard to imagine the Kings winning more games with the roster as it’s currently constructed minus the dominant big man.
We aren’t quite sure what Napear is talking about, but it’s probably going to be a long rebuild in Sacramento.
