Knicks Owner James Dolan Rips Charles Oakley, Suggests He Has Alcohol, Anger Issues

Share this:

Tweet







The Charles Oakley/New York Knicks situation just won’t go away, and it appears to be getting worse by the day.

The situation has been the talk of the sports world ever since the former Knick was arrested after getting into an altercation with Madison Square Garden security on Wednesday. And while some current and former players are coming to Oakley’s defense, he’s been banned indefinitely from MSG, according to Knicks owner James Dolan.

But that wasn’t the only thing Dolan said Friday in an interview with “The Michael Kay Show.” Far from it.

Dolan suggests to Kay that Oakley is likely an alcoholic, that he has abused Garden employees w/sexual and racial terms, has anger issues. — Jane McManus (@janesports) February 10, 2017

Yikes. And it is even more troubling when you read some of Dolan’s quotes, as transcribed by ESPN.com.

“With racial overtones, sexual overtones,” Dolan said of what Oakley was saying during the incident. “Stuff they should never hear.”

…

“He may have a problem with alcohol. We don’t know.”

…

“I certainly think Charles should be embarrassed. Should we be embarrassed? No, it’s sad. The staff at MSG were abused. Don’t be embarrassed — just refuse to be embarrassed.”

…

“It is very clear to us that Charles Oakley came to the Garden with an agenda, with a mission in mind. From the moment he stepped into the garden, from the moment he walked through the doors, he began with this behavior, abusive behavior, disrespectful behavior, stuff you don’t want to say on the radio.

“You do those things, you come to the Garden and you behave that way … you will be ejected and banned. That is the right thing to do. Yes, I understand he was a big star and a Knick, etcetera, but that doesn’t excuse people from that kind of behavior.”

Double yikes.

However, there are two sides to every story, and Oakley’s account of what happened is very different.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images