Lakers Rumors: Lou Williams Being Shopped, Likely Will Be Traded By L.A.

Lou Williams’ days with the Los Angeles Lakers might be numbered.

The guard has been having a strong season so far for the Lakers, averaging 18.6 points in just over 24 minutes per game. Stats like those could really help a contender in need of a guard coming off the bench, which is the exact opposite of the situation the 19-39 Lakers are in.

That’s why it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 30-year-old is being shopped by L.A., which seems “likely to move him prior to the deadline,” according to HoopsHype.com, citing an unnamed NBA general manager.

So it appears there’s a strong chance Williams will be joining his fifth NBA team before the Feb. 23 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images