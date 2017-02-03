Linda Holliday’s Swarovski Crystal Bill Belichick Hoodie Is Amazingly Extra

Share this:

It’s going to be hard to miss Linda Holliday during Super Bowl LI.

Keeping in form with the fashion choices of her boyfriend, New England head coach Bill Belichick, Holliday purchased a new hoodie ahead of the big game between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. However, it’s slightly less subtle than Belichick’s usual gray, blue and sleeveless attire.

Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, ordered this custom made Swarovski crystal hoodie for the Super Bowl from @diamond_duchess pic.twitter.com/ZORrXmoNUy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2017

The designer, Leah Miller, has outfitted wives, girlfriends and family members across the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL in blinged-out jerseys, coats and other accessories, according to photos from her website. Plenty of Patriots supporters have purchased them, too, including Vince Wilfork’s wife (she owns quite a few), Jerod Mayo’s wife, Randy Moss’ former girlfriend and Deion Branch’s wife, sister and mother.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images