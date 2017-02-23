Louisville Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlantic Coast Conference is the best league in college basketball, and two of its best teams will face off Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The No. 7 Louisville Cardinals visit No. 8 North Carolina with a chance to pull even in the conference standings with the first-place Tar Heels.

North Carolina has bounced back since losing at Duke on Feb. 9 by winning its past two games in convincing fashion.

Lousiville has won six of its last seven behind star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Here’s how you can watch Lousiville vs. North Carolina.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images