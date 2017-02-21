Magic Johnson’s Gloriously Terrible NBA, Lakers Tweets Never Get Old

Share this:

Tweet







If Magic Johnson’s tenure as Lakers president of basketball operations is anything like his Twitter feed, Los Angeles will be in for a wild ride.

The Lakers’ front office underwent a major shakeup Tuesday with the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak and vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss, as well as Johnson’s promotion just two days before the NBA trade deadline.

And since the Internet never forgets, the big news sent Twitter users into a frenzy uncovering some of Johnson’s hilariously awkward old tweets.

Here’s just a sampling of the gold that people found.

The Bucks just acquired the next Jason Kidd in Michael Carter-Williams. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 20, 2015

There simply are way too many of them to post in one article, but our friends over at Busted Coverage screen-grabbed some of Magic’s most famous ones. And if you really need a laugh this Tuesday evening — or any day, really — they should be the perfect medicine.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

h/t Busted Coverage