Maria Menounos Lost A Diamond While Celebrating Patriots’ Super Bowl Win Too Forcefully

Maria Menounos’ love for the New England Patriots proved costly at Super Bowl LI.

The “E! News” host revealed Wednesday she lost a diamond from her engagement ring Sunday at NRG Stadium while celebrating the Patriots’ improbable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl. The video Menounos shared on Instagram offers a glimpse of how she broke her expensive ring.

Menounos told E! News her jewelry mishap is part of the cost of supporting her hometown team.

“It pays to be a superfan of the Patriots,” she said. “I didn’t know that I could break my ring being a superfan but apparently that’s what happened.”

Menounos’ fiancé, Keven Undergaro, had the ring custom-made for her according to PeopleStyle.

Menounos won’t fix the ring right way because she suspects she could be forcefully cheering for the Patriots next year at Super Bowl LII.

“I might wait until I bang my hands on a few more metal boards at another game because I think the Patriots will be right back there again next year,” she told “E! News”. “I think I learned my lesson, and when I have to be a superfan I’ll just wear it around my neck or something because this is going to be an expensive habit being a big sports fan.”

That’s a great attitude for a Patriots superfan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images