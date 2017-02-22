Martellus Bennett Details Hilarious Interactions He’s Had With Celebrities

When you only have 140 characters to work with, it’s sometimes tough to accurately convey your point. That happened to Martellus Bennett on Tuesday.
After the Los Angeles Lakers promoted Magic Johnson to the position of president of basketball operations, Bennett on Twitter described a memorable interaction he once had with the Basketball Hall of Famer. But based on the wording of his tweet, it sounded memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Dozens of Twitter users jumped on this slip-up, and the New England Patriots tight end later clarified what he was trying to say.
Apparently inspired by his meeting with Magic, Bennett then rattled off a slew of interactions he’s had with other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Sinbad.
Stay weird, Marty.
