Martellus Bennett Details Hilarious Interactions He’s Had With Celebrities

Share this:

Tweet







When you only have 140 characters to work with, it’s sometimes tough to accurately convey your point. That happened to Martellus Bennett on Tuesday.

After the Los Angeles Lakers promoted Magic Johnson to the position of president of basketball operations, Bennett on Twitter described a memorable interaction he once had with the Basketball Hall of Famer. But based on the wording of his tweet, it sounded memorable for all the wrong reasons.

I had a conversation with Magic Johnson when I was 21 and a rookie. Damn I wish I had that 5 minutes back. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Dozens of Twitter users jumped on this slip-up, and the New England Patriots tight end later clarified what he was trying to say.

I wasted that 5 minutes. That same 5 minutes today would possibly be life changing. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Am I that much of an asshole that even when I say something nice it sounds asshole-ish? Lmfao. Y'all crazy. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Apparently inspired by his meeting with Magic, Bennett then rattled off a slew of interactions he’s had with other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Sinbad.

I also was once on an elevator with Tom Hanks, Olivia Wilde, Ben Stiller and a few others. I absolutely crushed that interaction. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

I once had a small conversation with Jackie Chan and Will Smith. Well that was really mostly with Will. I couldn't understand Jackie. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

But I had the feeling that Will Smith didn't understand him either so I didn't feel that bad. Just laughed when Jackie laughed and agreed — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

I gave Sinbad a what's up bro nod one time at a restaurant I couldn't afford to be at, at that time. Crustaceans in LA. He nodded back — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

One solo night a few years ago maybe 8. Maybe 9. I ended up at the playboy mansion after getting a Range Rover with 3 hot strange girls. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 21, 2017

Stay weird, Marty.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images