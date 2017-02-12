Michael Bennett Backs Out Of NFL Israel Trip, Pens Heartfelt Explanation

Share this:

The Bennett brothers are two of the most entertaining players in the NFL, but they are strong in their convictions.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was scheduled to take part in a trip to Israel with fellow NFL players. However, after learning more about what his role would be within the trip, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has decided to opt out.

He shared his reasoning via Twitter on Friday.

Bennett’s brother, Martellus, also grabbed headlines for taking a stand this week. After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, the tight end announced he would not be partaking in the team’s upcoming trip to the White House.

