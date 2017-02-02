Michael Phelps Chunks Tee Shot During Pro-Am At Waste Management Open

Share this:

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most raucous holes in golf, so much so that it even gave the most decorated Olympian of all time the yips.

Michael Phelps played during the pro-am at the Waste Management Open on Wednesday alongside Jordan Spieth, and Phelps came up a little short with his tee shot at the signature hole after getting the crowd fired up with his Condor Flap arm swing.

We're here at the Waste Management. Michael Phelps got the crowd REALLY PUMPED, then he chunked his shot 🙈. #golfishard pic.twitter.com/ePY7nEhNqz — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 1, 2017

The Olympian streamed his experience via Facebook Live. Check out Phelps’ wedge game in the video below.

Phelps is a noted golfer, playing in a host of pro-am’s and celebrity golf tournaments, as well as appearing on famed golf instructor Hank Haney’s show, “The Haney Project.”

The legendary swimmer also holed a 153-foot putt at the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Wednesday’s effort certainly wasn’t his best but it was all in good fun. The Waste Management Open begins Thursday.

