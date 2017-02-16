NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Projections With Rumor Mill Heating Up

Share this:

In our previous NBA mock drafts this season, we wondered how many first-round picks would be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. The depth and talent in this class both are better than recent years, which might make these selections more valuable.

Well, we saw one of these first-round picks change teams Tuesday when the Toronto Raptors sent the lesser of their two Round 1 selections, along with Terrence Ross, to the Orland Magic for Serge Ibaka.

It also was reported the Boston Celtics aren’t interested in trading their pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets in a deal involving Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. This pick swap, as of Wednesday, would give the C’s the best chance to win the draft lottery.

This thinking could change, though. The Celtics are less than three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors just got better by adding Ibaka for almost nothing. The Washington Wizards have greatly improved over the last month and are a legitimate threat in the East.

The Celtics can’t afford to stand pat at the deadline.

Here’s our fifth NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Feb. 15).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Orlando Magic: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6. Philadelphia 76ers: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

8. Dallas Mavericks: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

9. New York Knicks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

11. Sacramento Kings: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

12. Miami Heat: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

13. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

14. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

15. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

16. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

17. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

18. Indiana Pacers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Toronto Raptors: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

21. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

23. Utah Jazz: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

24. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

26. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

27. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images