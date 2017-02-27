NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut Expected To Talk With Celtics, Three Other Teams

Share this:

Andrew Bogut evidently plans to do his homework before making a decision.

Bogut, who was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers last week, officially was waived by the Sixers on Monday, opening the door for him to join a contender in free agency.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are considered the favorites to land the veteran center, but he’ll also hold talks with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets before choosing his next team, league sources told ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Andrew Bogut is expected to hold talks with Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston and Boston before choosing his next team, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 27, 2017

Nether Calderon (Warriors) nor Bogut (Cavs considered the favorite among his suitors) can sign until after clearing waivers Wednesday. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 27, 2017

Bogut, who was drafted first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005, is in the midst of his 12th NBA season. The 32-year-old averaged 3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 26 contests with the Mavericks this season, which was his first with Dallas after spending his first seven seasons with the Bucks and his next four with the Golden State Warriors.

Bogut is averaging 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for his career. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2015.

