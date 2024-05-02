The Boston Celtics, who advanced past the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, don’t yet know who they will be play in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

But Green Teamers have a better idea what the schedule will look like depending on the result of Game 6 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. Cleveland, which leads the best-of-seven 3-2, will have the opportunity to advance past Orlando on Friday night at Kia Center.

If the Cavaliers beat the Magic and advance to take on the Celtics, their series will begin Sunday. But if Orlando forces a Game 7, Boston will not host Game 1 of the conference semifinals until Tuesday.

Here are the two options, per NBC Sports Boston.

If the Cavaliers beat the Magic on Friday the second-round series will run as follows:

Game 1: Cavs vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 — 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: Cavs vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Cavs; Saturday, May 11

Game 4: Celtics at Cavs; Monday, May 13

Game 5:* Cavs vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15

Game 6:* Celtics at Cavs; Friday, May 17

Game 7:* Cavs vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19

If the Magic beat the Cavaliers on Friday, the second-round series will be as follows:

Game 1: Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 7

Game 2: Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Thursday, May 9

Game 3: Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Saturday, May 11

Game 4: Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Monday, May 13

Game 5:* Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15

Game 6:* Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Friday, May 17

Game 7:* Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19

*If necessary

Given the injury-relayed absence of Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, the Green might be rooting for the Magic to extend the series and thus receive an extra two days of rest. Then again, regardless of its second-round opponent, Boston should be able to survive without Porzingis for the time being.