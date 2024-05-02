This season was Mike Gorman’s last as Celtics play-by-play announcer, and his final broadcast came Wednesday.

Boston closed out the Miami Heat in Game 5 at TD Garden. In the final minutes of the game, Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy on the TNT broadcast paid tribute to Gorman, who will retire after four decades as a Celtics broadcaster. Fans at TD Garden and the NBC Sports Boston broadcast also paid tribute to the iconic play-by-play man.

A video tribute featuring the likes of franchise legend Paul Pierce and Gorman’s colleagues like Mike Breen and Ian Eagle played before the Dorchester native gave his final send-off.

“I don’t know what to say really,” Gorman said after seeing the video tribute, per NBC Sports Boston. “For the past 45 years, it’s been an honor and my distinct pleasure to have been the voice of the Boston Celtics. I’ll be forever grateful for this ownership for treating my family as they treat their own. A special thanks to all who welcomed Tommy (Heinsohn), (Brian Scalabrine) and me into your homes all winter long, whether it was a cold night going on outside. You turned us on, and it couldn’t have been better. There’s no place I would have rather have been. So Boston, thank you. Good night.”

Mike Gorman gives his final sign off after an amazing 43-year career 🍀



We love you Mike 💚 pic.twitter.com/7v1W4Jqejk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

NBC Sports Boston then played one final video of Gorman’s best moments throughout his broadcasting career.

Boston players also gave Gorman his flowers before the game, and head coach Joe Mazzulla made sure to send his respect to the voice of the Celtics when he walked off the court after the final buzzer of Wednesday night’s game.