The Celtics punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night, but the series-clinching win at TD Garden marked the end of the road for one franchise legend.

Boston’s Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat was Mike Gorman’s final game as the play-by-play voice of the Celtics. Gorman is off to retirement after 43 memorable years on the call.

The Boston native received a standing ovation from fans in attendance at TD Garden in the final minutes of the Celtics-Heat clash. Gorman also shared an exchange with head coach Joe Mazzulla, who went all the way over to the announcer’s table to shake the former’s hand and deliver a message.

Joe Mazzulla gives Mike Gorman one final hand for his final game 🍀#DifferentHere #Banner18 pic.twitter.com/TFHlcaM1Qw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

Gorman also shared a sign-off before riding off into the sunset. The legendary announcer called it an “honor and distinct pleasure” to be the Celtics’ play-by-play voice for over four decades and acknowledged “there was no place” he would have rather called games than Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Mazzulla and the Celtics, they will play either the fourth-seeded Cavaliers or No. 5 Magic in the second round of the postseason. Cleveland owns a 3-2 lead in that first-round series heading into Friday night’s Game 6 at Orlando’s Kia Center.