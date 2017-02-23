NBA Rumors: Buyout Likely For Andrew Bogut; Celtics, Cavs Could Show Interest

The Boston Celtics have several irons in the fire on NBA trade deadline day.
Thursday’s first major deal saw the Philadelphia 76ers trade big man Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that brought them center Andrew Bogut in return. But according to TNT’s David Aldridge, Philadelphia might not be Bogut’s final destination — and the Celtics could make a run at him.
Bogut is in the final year of his contract, so the Sixers could buy him out and make him a free agent. That’s a very real possibility, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical.”
But the Celtics figure to be interested in the 32-year-old big man, who’s averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season and could give Boston much-needed help in the rebounding department.
If Bogut does hit the open market, he’ll have plenty of suitors, as the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly also have their eye on him.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP