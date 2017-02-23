NBA Rumors: Buyout Likely For Andrew Bogut; Celtics, Cavs Could Show Interest

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have several irons in the fire on NBA trade deadline day.

Thursday’s first major deal saw the Philadelphia 76ers trade big man Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that brought them center Andrew Bogut in return. But according to TNT’s David Aldridge, Philadelphia might not be Bogut’s final destination — and the Celtics could make a run at him.

Philly likely re-routing Andrew Bogut, just acquired from Dallas w/Justin Anderson & pick for Nerlens Noel. Boston possibility, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

Philly indeed working on another landing spot 4 Andrew Bogut, per source, after getting him, Justin Anderson, 1st from Mavs 4 Nerlens Noel. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

Bogut is in the final year of his contract, so the Sixers could buy him out and make him a free agent. That’s a very real possibility, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical.”

Sources: Barring unlikely landing spot by 3 PM ET, Andrew Bogut, 76ers beginning to engage on buyout talks. Bogut wants to be free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

But the Celtics figure to be interested in the 32-year-old big man, who’s averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season and could give Boston much-needed help in the rebounding department.

If Bogut does hit the open market, he’ll have plenty of suitors, as the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly also have their eye on him.

Cleveland has been monitoring Andrew Bogut all season as a potential buyout target. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

