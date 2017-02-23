NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Latest Rumors, News, Updates As Teams Deal

Share this:

Tweet







The clock is nearing midnight — or in this case, 3 p.m. — on the NBA trade deadline.

NBA teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to complete any final transactions before the season’s stretch run. We’ve already seen one blockbuster trade in the Sacramento Kings shipping DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, and there figures to be plenty more drama on deadline day.

Will Paul George and Jimmy Butler get dealt? Will the Boston Celtics finally make a move? We’ll find out over the next few hours, so keep it here for the latest rumors, news and deals in our trade deadline day live blog.

10:18 a.m.: The Wolves reportedly are active in their attempts to move Rubio.

The T-Wolves have continued to shop Ricky Rubio to non-Knicks teams too, even as they've continued to talk with NY about a Derrick Rose deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

10:06 a.m.: New York apparently wants more than just Rubio from the Timberwolves if it’s giving up Derrick Rose.

The Knicks, sources say, are pushing for an additional piece from Minnesota in the Rubio/DRose talks and that's been the holdup this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

10:04 a.m.: The Celtics aren’t alone in their pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.

Toronto's big Deadline Day decision, of course, is whether to finally surrender a first-rounder (likely with Jared Sullinger) for PJ Tucker. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

9:35 a.m.: The New York Knicks reportedly have their sights on Ricky Rubio.

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

9:25 a.m.: The Chicago Bulls are heavily involved in this year’s trade rumors, and not just because of Butler.

The Thunder are frequently good for a Deadline Day surprise and league sources say Chicago's Taj Gibson has emerged as an OKC trade target. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and especially Nikola Mirotic … Chicago Bulls all in play today on Deadline Day according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

9:15 a.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor will be an important name to watch Thursday.

The Sixers will make the best deal they can find, of course, but word is Jahlil Okafor's preferred destination on Deadline Day is Chicago. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images