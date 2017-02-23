NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Latest Rumors, News, Updates As Teams Deal

The clock is nearing midnight — or in this case, 3 p.m. — on the NBA trade deadline.
NBA teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to complete any final transactions before the season’s stretch run. We’ve already seen one blockbuster trade in the Sacramento Kings shipping DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, and there figures to be plenty more drama on deadline day.
Will Paul George and Jimmy Butler get dealt? Will the Boston Celtics finally make a move? We’ll find out over the next few hours, so keep it here for the latest rumors, news and deals in our trade deadline day live blog.
10:18 a.m.: The Wolves reportedly are active in their attempts to move Rubio.
10:06 a.m.: New York apparently wants more than just Rubio from the Timberwolves if it’s giving up Derrick Rose.
10:04 a.m.: The Celtics aren’t alone in their pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
9:35 a.m.: The New York Knicks reportedly have their sights on Ricky Rubio.
9:25 a.m.: The Chicago Bulls are heavily involved in this year’s trade rumors, and not just because of Butler.
9:15 a.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor will be an important name to watch Thursday.
