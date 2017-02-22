NBA Rumors: Celtics Not Ruling Out Carmelo Anthony Trade With Knicks?

Share this:

All’s been quiet on the Carmelo Anthony trade front. Or so we think.

Although Anthony has said that no one from the New York Knicks has approached him about waiving his no-trade clause, opposing executives around the NBA were under the impression Tuesday night that neither the Boston Celtics nor the Los Angeles Clippers had completely ruled out potentially trading for the 10-time All-Star, according to ESPN.com’s Ian Begley.

Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors for a while, but he didn’t sound like someone who was about to be traded when speaking with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears after Sunday’s All-Star Game. In fact, Anthony made it clear he’s not going to accept a trade just for the sake of change, and, according to Begley, some members of the Knicks organization told teams earlier this month that they did not believe the veteran forward would waive his no-trade clause.

That said, expect the rumors to keep swirling. League sources with knowledge of the situation told Begley that some in the Clippers organization believe Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Los Angeles this offseason if he’s not traded before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Anthony, who turns 33 in May, is averaging 23.4 points and 6 rebounds per game in 56 contests this season. He has two years and roughly $52 million remaining on his current contract, though he could opt out after next season and hit free agency.

