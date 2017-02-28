NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Very Much In Contention’ For Center Andrew Bogut

Share this:

Tweet







Andrew Bogut might not be headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers after all.

The 32-year-old center was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and is expected to talk to at least four teams before choosing his next team in the coming days.

And while the defending champion Cavaliers reportedly are the favorites to land the experienced big man, don’t count out the Boston Celtics just yet.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, citing league sources, Bogut is very interested in joining the Celtics.

“The source told the Globe that reports stating Bogut has decided to sign with the Cavaliers after he clears waivers on Wednesday are inaccurate, and that the Celtics are very much in contention,” Himmelsbach writes. “Bogut is hoping to speak to a few Celtics players over the phone on Tuesday to get a gauge on how he might fit with their team, a league source said.”

The Celtics could use Bogut’s interior presence as the 7-footer averaged 8.3 rebounds in 26 games this season for the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Avery Bradley currently is Boston’s leading rebounder averaging 6.9 boards per contest.

If the C’s do want to sign Bogut, however, they would have to waive a player since their roster currently sits at 15 players.

Bogut has averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his 12-year NBA career.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images