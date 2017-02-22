NBA Rumors: Jazz Interested In Acquiring Deron Williams From Mavericks

Share this:

Deron Williams might be headed back to the team he started his career with, the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are interested in acquiring the 32-year-old point guard from the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Tim McMahon, citing league sources.

Williams, however, will have to agree to the trade thanks to the one-year, $9 million contract he signed with the Mavericks last offseason.

The veteran point guard was selected No. 3 overall by the Jazz in the 2005 NBA draft, and is currently averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists in Dallas this season. But a recent toe injury opened the door for rookie Yogi Ferrell and the Mavericks have gone 5-2 since he was inserted into the starting lineup.

Williams could give the Jazz much-needed depth at point guard as starter George Hill has been sidelined off and on by a toe injury this season.

The Jazz have made the playoffs only once since they traded Williams in 2011, but they exit the All-Star break in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images