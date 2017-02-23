NBA Rumors: ‘More Than A Few’ Teams Believe Paul George-To-Celtics Could Happen

We’re coming down to the wire on the NBA trade deadline, and the Boston Celtics once again are right in the thick of things.
Several rival NBA teams believe the Celtics could land Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in a trade, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Thursday.
Boston is believed to be in talks with Indiana involving the All-Star forward and reportedly has discussed trading the rights to its 2017 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Thursday afternoon that no deal is imminent, but talks very much are alive.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports the Pacers are involved in other trade talks, possibility to make room for players who could come their way in a blockbuster involving George.
These developments are quite the departure from 24 hours ago, when reports surfaced that Indiana didn’t want to trade George at all. We’ll find out at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday which side they’re really on.
