NBA Rumors: ‘More Than A Few’ Teams Believe Paul George-To-Celtics Could Happen

Share this:

Tweet







We’re coming down to the wire on the NBA trade deadline, and the Boston Celtics once again are right in the thick of things.

Several rival NBA teams believe the Celtics could land Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in a trade, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Thursday.

Can echo what @WindhorstESPN just said on @SportsCenter: More than a few rival teams out there think Boston has a shot at Paul George today. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Boston is believed to be in talks with Indiana involving the All-Star forward and reportedly has discussed trading the rights to its 2017 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Thursday afternoon that no deal is imminent, but talks very much are alive.

Sources: Less than two hours until the NBA Trade Deadline, but no significant traction for Boston on Jimmy Butler or Paul George deals. Yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports the Pacers are involved in other trade talks, possibility to make room for players who could come their way in a blockbuster involving George.

Pacers involved in talks with teams potentially to clear roster spots, sources say. Teams suspect might be related to Celtics talks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 23, 2017

These developments are quite the departure from 24 hours ago, when reports surfaced that Indiana didn’t want to trade George at all. We’ll find out at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday which side they’re really on.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images