New-Look Pablo Sandoval Arrives Eight Days Early To Red Sox Camp, Takes BP

Pablo Sandoval is champing at the bit to put 2016 behind him.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman arrived Thursday at the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., a full eight days before the Red Sox’s first official workout. He looked noticeably different than he did at the start of last year, too.

Pablo Sandoval has arrived in Red Sox camp, eight days before the first official full squad workout. pic.twitter.com/6IBiyzxtxM — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) February 9, 2017

Sandoval has been committed to losing weight this offseason, posting workout videos of himself on Instagram and stating his dedication to turn things around in 2017. He’s off to a good start, as he showed up early to take some swings Thursday morning at JetBlue Park.

Sandoval at the cage this morning pic.twitter.com/H4jLV0CZcK — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 9, 2017

Pablo's first cuts of spring pic.twitter.com/uGdSatkfGI — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) February 9, 2017

The Red Sox’s first spring training game isn’t until Feb. 23, and Sandoval still has plenty to prove on the diamond after appearing in just three games last season.

Still, it’s a good sign that the 30-year-old appears to be getting a jump-start on his comeback.

