NFL Mock Draft 2017: Fresh Round 1 Pick Predictions Post-Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions, and with that begins the offseason and the build up to the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.
The first round is loaded with talented defensive players, specifically on the defensive line. Rushing the quarterback is one of the top priorities in today’s NFL, and teams in need of upgrading that part of their defense should be able to find some help up and down this draft class.
Cornerback is another position of strength, and we might see as many as five taken in Round 1.
Here’s our 10th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
6. New York Jets:Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
7. San Diego Chargers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
15. Indianapolis Colts: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
18. Tennessee Titans: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
21. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
24. Oakland Raiders: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
28. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
31. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
