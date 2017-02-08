NFL Mock Draft 2017: Fresh Round 1 Pick Predictions Post-Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions, and with that begins the offseason and the build up to the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

The first round is loaded with talented defensive players, specifically on the defensive line. Rushing the quarterback is one of the top priorities in today’s NFL, and teams in need of upgrading that part of their defense should be able to find some help up and down this draft class.

Cornerback is another position of strength, and we might see as many as five taken in Round 1.

Here’s our 10th 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

6. New York Jets:Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

7. San Diego Chargers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

8. Carolina Panthers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

15. Indianapolis Colts: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

18. Tennessee Titans: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

21. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

24. Oakland Raiders: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

28. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

31. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images