NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones, Cowboys To Pursue Adrian Peterson In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







One of the most accomplished NFL running backs ever is hitting the open market, and the one of the league’s best rushing offenses apparently is interested.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to pursue running back Adrian Peterson in free agency, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing a source.

If Adrian Peterson was free, source said #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would pursue him to pair with Zeke Elliott. He'll be free on 3/9 🤔🤔🤔 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2017

The Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up Peterson’s 2017 option Monday, meaning he’ll become a free agent March 9.

Peterson seemingly would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys, who boast the NFL’s best offensive line and rely heavily on a power-running approach. Peterson also is a Texas native who has been vocal about wanting to play for Dallas.

Of course, the Cowboys have a pretty solid starting running back right now in Ezekiel Elliott, who led the league in rushing yards as a rookie. It’d be hard to justify taking many carries away from Elliott, but the 31-year-old Peterson likely would demand a good chunk of touches, too.

There’s still a chance Peterson re-signs with Minnesota, but the Cowboys figure to be near the top of his list if he explores other destinations.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images