NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Prefers To Join One Team If Redskins Trade Him

Kirk Cousins has identified the perfect landing spot in the event the Washington Redskins jettison him.

The Redskins quarterback would only want to sign with the San Francisco 49ers under their new head coach Kyle Shanahan if Washington trades him, ESPN’s John Keim reported Monday, citing a source. Cousins’ immediate fate with Washington remains in the balance, with the team considering whether to use the franchise tag on him in 2017, sign him to a long-term contract extension or trade him.

Cousins’ first choice would be to stay in Washington, but many consider the distance between its contract offer and his demands to be insurmountable. The Redskins are all but certain to tag him ahead of Wednesday’s NFL franchise tag deadline day, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stick around.

A trade would be a viable option, but Cousins’ expiring contract and apparent desire to play in Shanahan’s offense will reduce the number of teams interested in his services. After all, why make a blockbuster trade for a quarterback who’ll likely leave as a free agent after just one season?

Cousins worked with Shanahan in 2012 and 2013 when he was Washington’s offensive coordinator. The 49ers hired Shanahan as head coach earlier this month on a six-year contract.

The 49ers need a quarterback and have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. They have the resources to need to pry Cousins from Washington. Time will tell whether their desire bring him to San Francisco equals his willingness to play there.

