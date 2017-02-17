NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Intrigued By AFC Contenders If Released By Cowboys

Share this:

Tweet







Tony Romo’s time in Dallas appears to be nearing its end.

The longtime Cowboys quarterback went down with an injury in the preseason and ultimately lost his starting job to Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Given Romo’s contract, age and injury history, the writing on the wall is becoming more and more obvious.

ESPN reported Thursday that Romo is expecting the Cowboys to release him this offseason. If and when he hits the open market, Romo has his eyes on a few potential landing spots, all of which make plenty of sense for the 36-year-old signal-caller.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Romo “sees Kansas City as a possibility, sees Denver as a possibility but the team that seems to intrigue him the most is the Houston Texans,” Werder said Thursday on ESPN2′ “NFL Live,” as transcribed by TexansWire.com.

Houston certainly makes a lot of sense for Romo. While Houston and Dallas aren’t necessarily neighbors, it would allow him to remain in the state. Additionally, the Texans look like a team on the upswing. They have one of the NFL’s top defenses, and they do have some weapons on offense.

The problem, however, is quarterback Brock Osweiler struggled to get the ball to those weapons in an efficient manner. Adding a quarterback like Romo — assuming he’s able to still play at a high level — would be a huge upgrade for Houston.

Osweiler’s $72 million contract has an average $20 million annual salary cap over the next three seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images