Patriots Could Lose Tight Ends Coach Brian Daboll To Nick Saban, Alabama

The New England Patriots will retain both of their coordinators next season, but they could lose their potential offensive coordinator of the future if Brian Daboll leaves Foxboro to rejoin old friend Nick Saban at Alabama.

Daboll, who currently serves as the Patriots’ tight ends coach, is viewed by many as the eventual successor to Josh McDaniels if and when McDaniels chooses to take a head-coaching job elsewhere.

But Daboll, who worked under Saban as a Michigan State graduate assistant in the late 1990s, might be on the move himself this offseason, as he reportedly plans to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Crimson Tide.

NESN.com Patriots beat writer Zack Cox chatted with “Talkin’ Ball” on ESPN 97.7 The Zone in Huntsville, Ala., about Daboll’s pedigree, what the future holds for Alabama products Dont’a Hightower and Cyrus Jones, and how the Patriots should proceed with Jimmy Garoppolo.

